Near 80 Thursday, more afternoon pop-up showers and storms

North Alabama will see another chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Forecast data keeps coverage of any activity lighter than what we actually saw Wednesday. We'll keep rain chances closer to 20% this afternoon, a drop from the last two days. Temperatures climb to the upper 70s with some spots possibly touching 80.

Similar to Tuesday and Wednesday, most of the showers Thursday evening will taper off after sunset. However, we will be closely monitoring a cluster of thunderstorms to our west approaching our area around or just after sunrise Friday morning. Severe weather is very low and mainly for the eastern half of our area. SPC added Marginal Risk of severe storms (1/5 threat level) for areas east of I-65 Friday. The isolated thunderstorm threat is centered in states to our east but all of Jackson County and nearly all of Madison County are included in this late Friday morning severe threat. Regardless of the severe threat, all of North Alabama could see thunderstorms with heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds Friday morning into the afternoon. A 2nd round of pop up showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon as temperatures begin to recover and warm up after the first round. Expect highs in the low 80s to finish the workweek.

Pop up showers and thunderstorms will continue each afternoon for your Memorial Day weekend. No day looks like a complete washout. However, if you have any outdoor plans over the long weekend, stay weather aware, as these storms could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. Highs this weekend climb into the upper 80s. The summer like pattern continues into the new work week, with daily chances for showers and storms and highs in the mid to upper 80s.