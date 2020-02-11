More than 100 new jobs are coming to Huntsville.
Navistar broke ground on an expansion to its plant in Huntsville’s Jetplex Industrial Park on Tuesday. The company manufactures commercial trucks and buses.
The 110,000-square-foot addition will add about 145 new jobs. That will double the plant’s current workforce.
The $125 million expansion is scheduled to be complete in 2023.
Related Content
- Navistar breaks ground on Huntsville expansion that will bring 145 jobs
- Aerojet Rocketdyne breaks ground on first massive Huntsville expansion project
- Huntsville City Council approves new $125 million Navistar manufacturing facility
- DaikyoNishikawa auto supplier breaks ground in Huntsville
- Toyota manufacturing plant expansion to bring 450 new jobs
- New Huntsville diner brings over 100 jobs
- Boeing completes Huntsville missile seeker expansion; adds 70 new jobs
- Mazda Toyota prepares job announcements for Huntsville expansion
- Parsons to break ground on new facility, add 50 jobs
- BioHorizons announces $2M expansion, 60 new jobs
Scroll for more content...