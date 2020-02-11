Clear
Navistar breaks ground on Huntsville expansion that will bring 145 jobs

The company broke ground on Tuesday on a $125 million expansion.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 3:35 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

More than 100 new jobs are coming to Huntsville.

Navistar broke ground on an expansion to its plant in Huntsville’s Jetplex Industrial Park on Tuesday. The company manufactures commercial trucks and buses.

The 110,000-square-foot addition will add about 145 new jobs. That will double the plant’s current workforce.

The $125 million expansion is scheduled to be complete in 2023.

