Navigating the Ninja Obstacle Course

The Alabama State Games are coming up next week, June 6 through June 9, 2019. For the second year in a row, the Rocket City is hosting the games at the Von Braun Center. There also was a sport added to the 29 other sporting events at the games, the Ninja Obstacle Course. The organizers of the games invited the media to the Ninja Obstacle Academy on Tuesday to try their hand at this new sport.

Some of the sporting event at the Alabama State Games are still accepting people to register, so be sure to check out their website.

WAAY 31 is a proud sponsor of this year's Alabama State Games.