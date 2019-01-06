Navigating Cecil Ashburn alternate routes

Cecil Ashburn Drive connects the Hampton Cove and Jones Valley, and the shutdown is making people who live, work and go to school on both sides anxious.

"I know it's temporary and when it's done it's going to be amazing, but for right now it's a little nerve-wracking," Cecil Ashburn driver Melanie Thomas said.

That's why WAAY 31 drove all three alternate routes from both sides Sunday. We began with Hobbs Island Road.

If you're on the Hampton Cove side of Cecil Ashburn and need to use Hobbs Island to get to South Memorial Parkway, you'll want to stay on Highway 431. Our reporter used her GPS on every drive, and aside from the twists and turns on Hobbs Island the only thing we want to give you a heads up on is a quick right turn onto Ed Spears Road. Ed Spears is a short road between Highway 431 and Hobbs Island, but once you're Hobbs Island you can follow the winding road all the way to South Memorial Parkway.

"Governors is going to be our resort coming home so I don't have to go down Green Cove or Hobbs Island at night," Thomas said.

For those of you wanting to take Hobbs Island from the Jones Valley end of Cecil Ashburn, you will want to take Bailey Cove to Ditto Marina to Hobbs Island to Highway 431.

Next, our reporter drove on Rock Cut Road.

It took us only about ten minutes to get from the Highway 431/Old Highway 431 intersection to Highway 72 East using the Eastern Bypass and Rock Cut Road.

We stayed on Old Highway 431 until it turned into the Eastern Bypass, passed through McMullen Cove, turned left onto Rock Cut Road, and that put us onto Highway 72.

If you're trying to get to Highway 72 from the Jones Valley side of Cecil Ashburn, you'll probably just want to hop on Interstate 565.

Last, we drove down Governors Drive.

From the Jones Valley side of Cecil Ashburn we took Carl T. Jones Drive until it turned into Airport Road. From there we jumped onto Memorial Parkway and exited onto Governors Drive.

If you keep following Governors it turns into Highway 431 which puts you in the heart of Hampton Cove.

"Governors is going to be our route in the evening when maybe the traffic isn't as bad and it's dark out," Thomas said.

Keep in mind, no matter which route you take expect traffic changes and additional traffic.

Tomorrow is the first day back for Huntsville City Schools students after their winter break which means buses, parents taking kids to schools, and teenagers driving themselves to school will all be back on the road.