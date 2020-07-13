National volleyball tournament coming to John Hunt Park next week

The Huntsville Sports Commission is back hosting events after a long break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A national volleyball tournament is taking place at John Hunt park at the end of the month.

Huntsville has lost nearly 13 sporting events over the past three months because of the pandemic.

"With an economic impact of almoast 500 million dollars to the community," HSC Executive Director, Ralph Stone, said.

Stone is happy to host the USA Volleyball Junior Beach National Championship July 21-26 at the new volleyball complex at John Hunt Park.

"We're expecting 200-250 teams that will be involved from all over the united states," Stone said.

USA Volleyball was on the verge of cancelling the tournament after beaches closed in California.

That's when Stone said Huntsville volunteered to host.

"Hey we have a new beach volleyball venue in Alabama, would love for you to see it, they decided to bring it here, and it's a great opportunity for us," Stone said.

Stone assures social distancing and safety measures will be in place next week as the volleyball matches take place all day.

"Whatever is required, we are going to try to follow all the state guidelines," Stone said.

