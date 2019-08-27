National investigators are training at Redstone Arsenal

This week, national investigators are participating in their annual training.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives National Response Team is getting a refresher on safety measures and how to work in protective equipment. At Redstone Arsenal, the teams are undergoing realistic training, where they can practice going into buildings that have been through an explosion, looking at cars that caught on fire, and sifting through damaged materials.

The teams are typically sent out on explosive and arson incidents and officials say practice is important for safety.

"The first time they see the scenario is not in an actual live environment, but is in a training scenario where we can make mistakes. We don't want to make mistakes out in the field," said special training agent, John Underwood.

The investigators started training Tuesday and will continue through the end of the week.