National council revokes charter for Alabama A&M University fraternity

The council of a fraternity with a presence at Alabama A&M University voted to revoke the charter of that chapter.
According to the Kappa Kappa Psi official website, this is because of a hazing incident. The website says because of the nature of the offense, the council placed a 20-year moratorium on that campus.
We're working to gather more information.
