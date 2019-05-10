National Weather Service working to confirm if tornado hit Sand Mountain

As of Friday afternoon, we're waiting to hear if Thursday's storm that hit Sand Mountain was a tornado.

Storms caused damage in DeKalb County, and even destroyed property. The National Weather Service was on County Road 311 in Collinsville to survey damage. They say it was the area hit the hardest in DeKalb County.

WAAY 31 talked to one family whose chicken house was destroyed by the storm. It's almost cut in half. There are debris scattered on the property, and spreading into neighbors' yards on County Road 311.

The family says they have a lot of cleaning to do.

One man, Roger Heaps, lives in DeKalb County and when he pulled up to his daughter's house on Thursday, he saw pieces of roof scattered in her front yard.

"They still have got some clean-up to do here," he said. "We were following it on the radio, and we knew it was real bad. I immediately wanted to know how bad it was."

Luckily, he says the storm only damaged their pool.

"A little flex seal will take care of that," Heaps said.

Heaps says, because of the debris, he wouldn't be surprised if it was a tornado that swept through the area.

"I think it was a small one....yes," he said.

He says when he first got a look at the damage, he was taken back to the storms of 2011.

"I thought of that when I first saw it. It made me think of my house...there was debris everywhere," Heaps said.

DeKalb County Emergency Management officials say most of the damage is already cleaned up, but some trees are still down. There are no injuries to report.

WAAY 31 will provide an update when the National Weather Service makes its determination.