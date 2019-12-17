National Weather Service teams surveying storm damage in North Alabama

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service is dispatching teams to survey storm damage in North Alabama.

Three teams will be out surveying the damage. The first team will be in Colbert County, the second team will be in Lawrence County and the third team will be in Madison County.

The National Weather Service urges the public to report storm damage to the agency at (256) 890-8503 or to your local emergency management agency.

Monday's severe weather left two people dead in Lawrence County. A couple was found north of their property and was pronounced dead. Their 7-year-old is now in critical condition in a Birmingham Hospital. Read more here