Clear

National Weather Service teams surveying storm damage in North Alabama

Monday's severe weather left two people dead in Lawrence County.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 9:54 AM
Updated: Dec 17, 2019 10:47 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 4 Images

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service is dispatching teams to survey storm damage in North Alabama. 

Three teams will be out surveying the damage. The first team will be in Colbert County, the second team will be in Lawrence County and the third team will be in Madison County. 

Storm damage to a Madison County home

The National Weather Service urges the public to report storm damage to the agency at (256) 890-8503 or to your local emergency management agency. 

Monday's severe weather left two people dead in Lawrence County. A couple was found north of their property and was pronounced dead. Their 7-year-old is now in critical condition in a Birmingham Hospital. Read more here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Florence
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Scottsboro
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events