National Weather Service surveying storm damage in Limestone County

Chris Way in Limestone County

Severe weather Sunday night caused damage in Limestone County.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 8:38 AM
Updated: Dec 30, 2019 8:42 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The National Weather Service in Huntsville says it will be sending out a team Monday to survey damage in Limestone County from Sunday’s severe weather.

An exact time was not provided for when the team will be surveying damage. No other surveys are planned at this point.

Sides Auto Body Shop on Highway 72 was damaged. The Chevron gas station sign tipped over off Highway 72 and Washington Street.

A mobile home was damaged on Chris Way, and some customers in Athens were without power because of the storms.

Read more about the damage in Limestone County here and here.

