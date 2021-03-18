National Weather Service says preliminary results point to EF-1 tornado in Cullman County

The National Weather Service reports that preliminary results from its survey indicate that some storm damage Wednesday in Cullman County was caused by an EF-1 tornado.
These are not final results, and the more analysis will be done.
Stay with WAAY 31 for updates
The National Weather Service reports that preliminary results from its survey indicate that some storm damage Wednesday in Cullman County was caused by an EF-1 tornado.
These are not final results, and the more analysis will be done.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|73722
|1433
|Mobile
|37092
|765
|Madison
|33108
|480
|Tuscaloosa
|24677
|434
|Montgomery
|23317
|538
|Shelby
|22701
|226
|Baldwin
|20263
|295
|Lee
|15218
|163
|Calhoun
|14137
|301
|Morgan
|14033
|258
|Etowah
|13572
|336
|Marshall
|11780
|217
|Houston
|10236
|268
|Elmore
|9753
|197
|Limestone
|9648
|142
|St. Clair
|9253
|230
|Cullman
|9237
|185
|Lauderdale
|8993
|216
|DeKalb
|8661
|178
|Talladega
|7839
|167
|Walker
|6989
|268
|Jackson
|6673
|105
|Autauga
|6483
|96
|Blount
|6371
|129
|Colbert
|6107
|125
|Coffee
|5338
|105
|Dale
|4722
|109
|Franklin
|4175
|82
|Russell
|4162
|34
|Covington
|4020
|108
|Chilton
|3984
|106
|Escambia
|3833
|73
|Tallapoosa
|3818
|143
|Dallas
|3490
|144
|Clarke
|3465
|56
|Chambers
|3460
|113
|Marion
|3041
|98
|Pike
|2990
|74
|Lawrence
|2908
|92
|Winston
|2689
|70
|Bibb
|2512
|58
|Marengo
|2478
|58
|Geneva
|2426
|71
|Pickens
|2311
|57
|Barbour
|2199
|54
|Hale
|2138
|72
|Butler
|2069
|66
|Fayette
|2042
|58
|Henry
|1850
|42
|Cherokee
|1791
|42
|Randolph
|1720
|41
|Monroe
|1690
|39
|Washington
|1630
|38
|Macon
|1503
|45
|Crenshaw
|1491
|55
|Clay
|1479
|54
|Cleburne
|1438
|41
|Lamar
|1367
|33
|Lowndes
|1353
|52
|Wilcox
|1247
|26
|Bullock
|1193
|39
|Conecuh
|1082
|25
|Perry
|1076
|27
|Sumter
|1021
|31
|Coosa
|943
|24
|Greene
|891
|33
|Choctaw
|578
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|89040
|1530
|Davidson
|83700
|874
|Knox
|47296
|597
|Hamilton
|41470
|465
|Rutherford
|39754
|397
|Williamson
|25954
|208
|Sumner
|21987
|325
|Montgomery
|17881
|213
|Out of TN
|17687
|103
|Wilson
|17084
|214
|Unassigned
|16073
|128
|Sullivan
|14902
|279
|Blount
|14448
|186
|Bradley
|13557
|142
|Washington
|13047
|235
|Sevier
|12492
|166
|Maury
|12438
|162
|Putnam
|10808
|171
|Madison
|10281
|235
|Robertson
|9175
|123
|Anderson
|8295
|159
|Hamblen
|8229
|169
|Greene
|7386
|149
|Tipton
|7052
|104
|Coffee
|6567
|117
|Dickson
|6383
|107
|Gibson
|6242
|141
|Cumberland
|6230
|123
|McMinn
|6077
|93
|Carter
|6065
|155
|Roane
|6018
|96
|Bedford
|5981
|122
|Jefferson
|5832
|121
|Loudon
|5820
|67
|Lawrence
|5618
|84
|Monroe
|5478
|92
|Hawkins
|5393
|100
|Warren
|5377
|79
|Dyer
|5279
|103
|Franklin
|4872
|86
|Fayette
|4741
|75
|Obion
|4397
|95
|Cocke
|4211
|96
|Rhea
|4205
|73
|Lincoln
|4196
|62
|Cheatham
|4106
|47
|Marshall
|3968
|57
|Campbell
|3939
|59
|Weakley
|3846
|60
|Giles
|3799
|97
|Henderson
|3643
|74
|Carroll
|3517
|81
|White
|3437
|67
|Macon
|3411
|74
|Hardeman
|3409
|63
|Hardin
|3346
|64
|Lauderdale
|3105
|44
|Henry
|3045
|75
|Marion
|3012
|45
|Scott
|2928
|44
|Claiborne
|2922
|71
|Wayne
|2915
|31
|Overton
|2897
|58
|Hickman
|2721
|43
|McNairy
|2715
|53
|DeKalb
|2696
|52
|Haywood
|2661
|60
|Smith
|2623
|36
|Grainger
|2478
|47
|Trousdale
|2423
|22
|Morgan
|2344
|38
|Fentress
|2325
|44
|Johnson
|2189
|38
|Chester
|2053
|48
|Bledsoe
|2035
|10
|Crockett
|1975
|48
|Polk
|1844
|24
|Unicoi
|1841
|47
|Cannon
|1819
|31
|Union
|1783
|34
|Grundy
|1718
|30
|Lake
|1681
|26
|Sequatchie
|1605
|27
|Humphreys
|1587
|21
|Decatur
|1552
|37
|Benton
|1534
|39
|Lewis
|1489
|25
|Meigs
|1284
|23
|Jackson
|1267
|34
|Stewart
|1263
|25
|Clay
|1073
|31
|Houston
|1048
|33
|Perry
|1047
|28
|Moore
|956
|17
|Van Buren
|806
|20
|Pickett
|751
|23
|Hancock
|514
|12