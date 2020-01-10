National Weather Service in Huntsville prepares for possible severe weather

The National Weather Service in Huntsville is preparing to keep you safe.

At the National Weather Service in Huntsville, meteorologists issue weather watches and warnings.

While our meteorologists will be on TV keeping you informed, other meteorologists analyzing the storm to determine if and when they should issue a watch or warning.

The weather service generally issues a watch hours in advance but a warning could be issued just minutes before it hits your neighborhood.

On a typical weekend, usually the National Weather Service staffs about 2 people, but that will triple tomorrow.

"We work social media, we obviously have our radar operators that their sole responsibility is looking at the radar and so making sure that we have enough people to fill those around the clock until the event ends," said Jessica Chace, National Weather Service Meteorologist.

The National Weather Service is also coordinating with emergency management officials to make sure the latest information is shared and people are prepared.