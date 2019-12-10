National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for North Alabama

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for North Alabama.

Additional rounds of moderate snowfall will continue to track into Northern Alabama through late tonight.

The advisory lasts until 10 p.m. for counties west of I-65 and until 1 a.m. for counties along and east of I-65.

Accumulations of 1" of snow could occur between now and those times.

