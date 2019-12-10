Clear
BREAKING NEWS North Alabama schools operating on delays Wednesday due to winter weather Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for North Alabama

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for North Alabama.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 7:27 PM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 8:21 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for North Alabama.

Additional rounds of moderate snowfall will continue to track into Northern Alabama through late tonight.

The advisory lasts until 10 p.m. for counties west of I-65 and until 1 a.m. for counties along and east of I-65.

Accumulations of 1" of snow could occur between now and those times. 

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online here for the latest weather information.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Florence
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Decatur
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events