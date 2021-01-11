National Weather Service in Huntsville warns of black ice threat Monday night

The National weather Service in Huntsville is warning that as snow comes to an end in North Alabama, black ice becomes a threat Monday night.

The service tweeted Monday afternoon, saying “Puddles and melting snow will refreeze tonight leading to patches of ice that will be hard to see. Be careful if you have to be on the roads.”

Earlier Monday, emergency management officials said there were several wrecks related to snow and road conditions. Slick, icy road conditions were also reported in Limestone County. Read more here and here.

