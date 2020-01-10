National Weather Service in Huntsville says public should prepare for weekend storms

You may want to start preparing your home and family now for storms moving in this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, people should have a plan in place when the storm arrives. Know where your nearest tornado shelter is and what your family will do once the storm hits.

People should also have several ways to receive weather alerts. Download our WAAY 31 weather app to bring you the latest notifications. You can also monitor the radar on your computer.

Have a safety kit ready. It should include items like a helmet to wear.

Lastly, know local geography. If there's a tornado warning in a nearby county, it's good to know how close that county is to your home.

It's also important to stay in contact with your loved ones, so make sure you have your phone charged and multiple ways to communicate with your family.

For more weather preparation information, you can head to www.weather.gov.