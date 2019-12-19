Clear
National Weather Service confirms two more tornadoes in North Alabama

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado at Joe Wheeler State Park in Lauderdale County and another in Limestone County.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 4:17 PM
Updated: Dec 19, 2019 5:09 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed more tornadoes in North Alabama, one at Joe Wheeler State Park in Lauderdale County and another in Limestone County.

The tornado in Joe Wheeler State Park is rated EF-1 with winds estimated to have reached 110 mph. The NWS says the tornado started Monday at 5:20 p.m. and it lasted four minutes. It ended one mile south of Rogersville.

According to the NWS, park officials estimate thousands of trees fell as a result of this tornado.

The tornado in Limestone County is also rated EF-1. The NWS estimates winds also reached 110 mph in this tornado. It started at 5:30 p.m. and ended at 5:43 p.m.

The NWS says the tornado started east of the Browns Ferry Power Plant and ended north of Tanner.

The NWS also made an update to the Town Creek tornado in Lawrence County to extend it into Limestone County. Thursday's update brings Monday's tornado total to six.

