National Weather Service confirms two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in the Shoals

On Monday, the National Weather Service was on its second day of surveying storm damage in Colbert and Franklin counties.

The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in the Shoals this weekend.

The first tornado hit East of Red Bay in Franklin County and the second hit the Aycock Heights subdivision in Colbert County in the early morning hours of Sunday. Officials said the tornado that hit Colbert County was on the ground for about five minutes. Both tornadoes had wind speeds of about 100 miles per hour.

"It was really scary. I've never woken up like that," said Sharon Haynes, who lives in Aycock Heights. "I heard this terrible sound, and I knew immediately it was a tornado, and I just got off my bed and into the floor."

Haynes said her trampoline is in her neighbors swimming pool, her shed is gone, and she might need a new roof.

"My mailbox went through my neighbor's car window and tore it up," said Haynes.

The tornado flipped over a camper with two people in it on Blake Drive in the Aycock Heights Subdivision. The two people don't live in the Shoals and were visiting with family members. They are okay. All of Haynes neighbors have missing fences and damage to their homes too.

"Everyone was outside. I think everyone felt extremely blessed that no one was injured," said Haynes.

One of Haynes's neighbors, Edgar Burgess, said his shed was completely destroyed too. On Monday, he was trying to salvage what he could from the shed.

"I'm just glad it didn't hit the house," said Burgess.

Burgess said some family photos accidentally ended up in the shed, and he is trying to locate all of his family photos. Burgess said his neighbors have been finding them throughout the neighborhood and bringing them back to him.

"I am grateful, very grateful, because you can't replace them," said Burgess.

The National Weather Service thought there could have been a third tornado that touched down in Belgreen in Franklin County. They determined on Monday that the Belgreen damage was caused by thunderstorm winds.