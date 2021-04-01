National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown Wednesday in DeKalb County

The National Weather Service has determined an EF1 tornado touched down in DeKalb County early Wednesday morning.

The tornado touched down just east of County Road 486 near County Road 603, where a few large limbs were broken and a house suffered minor roof damage, according to the weather service’s report.

“From there, the tornado traveled eastward where a row of chicken houses had part of their roofs removed. In this location, along County Road 698, a well-anchored porch was removed from a manufactured home.

“The tornado continued on its eastward path toward County Road 952, where the most extensive damage occurred.

“Here, dozens of trees were snapped or uprooted, and one home sustained minor damage. The tornado lifted just east of 68th street northwest.”

The weather service said the tornado touched down about 5:44 a.m. Wednesday with 86 mph winds and travelled about 50 yards until 5:52 a.m.

WAAY 31 viewer Brad Coffman sent us the above photo of damage from the tornado.