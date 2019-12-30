National Weather Service confirms tornado in Limestone County

The National Weather Service in Huntsville confirms the damage southwest of Athens was caused by a small tornado on Sunday.
Officials say it was likely an EF-0 tornado, but could possibly be a low end EF-1 tornado. More information is expected to be released Monday.
