National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes in North Alabama

The National Weather Service in Huntsville confirms three tornadoes in North Alabama on Monday.

According to preliminary information from survey teams, there was a tornado in Madison County, one in Colbert County and one in Lawrence County.

The agency confirmed EF-1 damage in the Monrovia area of Madison County. An EF-2 tornado is confirmed in the Colbert Heights area of Colbert County. The EF rating is still being determined for the tornado in Lawrence County.

A couple was killed in the severe weather in the Town Creek area of Lawrence County. Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood identified them as Justin Chase Godsey and Kiesha Leann Cross Godsey. Their 7-year-old son is in critical condition in a Birmingham Hospital.

Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said four people were hospitalized for their injuries, but several other people were injured and did not seek medical treatment. You can watch a conference he and Town Creek Police Chief Jerry Garret held Tuesday morning here.

