National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Lauderdale County

Thursday, the National Weather Service sent a two member team to survey damage in the Greenhill area of Lauderdale County after Wednesday night's storms damaged dozens of structures.

The National Weather Service said an EF-1 tornado touched down about 5:13 p.m. Wednesday west of Lauderdale County Road 25 in Greenhill and ended about 5:17 p.m. west-northwest of Lexington.

The weather service said trees were snapped and uprooted, damage occurred to structures, including the destruction of two sheds.

Turrentine Drive is the hardest hit area. Dozens of trees are down, sheds destroyed, and roofs are damaged, too.

"The damage seems particularly intense," said Brian Carcione, with the National Weather Service. "There is a house just up the road here where almost all of the trees are around it have been snapped."

The home Carcione is reffering to is Howard Spurlock's house on County Road 144. Spurlock had dozens of trees down around his home. One tree clipped the side of his house just a little. Spurlock is missing shingles as well and one tree fell through his barn.

"The rest of everything is tore all to pieces," said Spurlock.

Spurlock told WAAY31 he and his wife were on their back porch watching the storm roll in when it turned very dark.

"She looked back for just about five minutes and said yeah the wind is getting up too and all of a sudden sheeewwww there goes our awning," said Spurlock.

With all of the trees around his home, not a single one actually fell on his house.

"I just thank the Lord that both my wife and I are safe. We didn't get hurt any other than nervous when it was all over with," said Spurlock.

Spurlock said he's most thankful for all of the volunteer firefighters who came to his home and helped cut up trees last night and today. Greenhill, Elgin, Lexington, and other volunteer fire departments all responded to the area of Greenhill Wednesday night to help people.

Katrina Gray, lives on Turrentine Drive, she told WAAY31 she heard a boom sound as she and her family were in the basement. Their home has a little roof damage, but her neighbors have far more severe damage to their homes. One house on Turrentine Drive had a tree straight through it. Gray said it's a miracle no one was hurt.

"Only God could have protected us as he did and that's exactly what he did he protected us," said Gray.

Wednesday night, an Elgin Firefighter cut his leg while helping to cut up trees. He was taken to the hospital and given stitches. He's now home recovering and will be fine.