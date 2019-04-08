National Weather Service confirms Marshall County tornado

The National Weather Service in Huntsville reports that its survey team in Marshall County has confirmed a tornado occurred there Monday morning.
The estimate of tornado damage in Marshall County suggests possible EF-1 tornado with wind speeds of 90-100 mph, but that is not yet the official determination.
