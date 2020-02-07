National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado Wednesday in Colbert County

Officials with the National Weather Service confirm there was a tornado in Colbert County.
They say the EF-1 tornado happened Wednesday around 5:20 p.m. in the Allsboro community. That's near the Alabama-Mississippi state line. It had peak winds of 88 mph.
The wind knocked down trees and blew a roof off a barn. No one was injured.
