Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado Wednesday in Colbert County

It had peak winds of 88 mph.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 10:55 AM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 11:19 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Officials with the National Weather Service confirm there was a tornado in Colbert County.

They say the EF-1 tornado happened Wednesday around 5:20 p.m. in the Allsboro community. That's near the Alabama-Mississippi state line. It had peak winds of 88 mph.

The wind knocked down trees and blew a roof off a barn. No one was injured.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Florence
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Fayetteville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Scottsboro
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events