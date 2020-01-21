National Weather Service confirms December tornado in Lincoln County, Tennessee

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has confirmed there was an EF-0 tornado on Dec. 16 in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

The agency says this was discovered last week in the southwestern part of the county. This brings the total number of tornadoes in this event to nine. Read more on this here.

According to the National Weather Service, this tornado happened in the Blanche-Ardmore area with an estimated peak wind of 85 mph. The path length was 3.2 miles, while the maximum path width was 50 yards.

There were no injuries. The agency says the tornado’s start time was 5:50 p.m. Dec. 16 and it lasted about 2 minutes.

There is evidence the tornado began along Henry Bayless Road, northeast of Ardmore, with several uprooted trees north of Highway 110 and minor damage to a home along the western side of the road.

The National Weather Service says further east, along Smith Road, there were a few trees uprooted and large branches snapped.