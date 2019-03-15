Clear

National Weather Service confirms Cullman County tornado

White City Community Center

The National Weather Service in Huntsville tweeted Friday that the storm that hit the White City and Holly Pond communities in Cullman County on Thursday did contain a tornado.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 12:57 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Read and see more about that damage here and here.

Check WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com for updates to this story later today.

