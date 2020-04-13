National Weather Service conducting tornado surveys in Marshall, DeKalb and Cullman counties

Photo Gallery 1 Images
The National Weather Service in Huntsville is conducting tornado surveys in Marshall, DeKalb and Cullman counties on Monday.
Sunday’s storms caused damage, flooding and some roads to be closed. In Marshall County, Mt. Vernon Road between Willow Road and George Washington Drive and the bridge on Double Bridges Road off Highway 168 are flooded.
Boaz saw some notable structural damage. According to Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin, there were some minor injury reports and a child was rescued from a home on Pleasant Hill Road.
