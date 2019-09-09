HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - The head of the National Weather Service is defending forecasters who contradicted President Donald Trump's claim that Hurricane Dorian posed a threat to Alabama as it approached the United States.
Director Louis Uccellini told a meteorology convention Monday that forecasters in Birmingham did the right thing when they tried to combat public panic and rumors that Dorian posed a threat to Alabama. Uccellini says it was only later that they found out the source of the mistaken information.
Speaking at a meeting of the National Weather Association in Huntsville, Alabama, Uccellini said Birmingham forecasters "did what any office would do" to protect the public.
Trump has defended his tweet about Alabama and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued an unsigned statement critical of the Birmingham forecasters on Friday.
Related Content
- National Weather Service chief backs forecasters who contradicted President Trump
- National Weather Service confirms Marshall County tornado
- President Trump declares national emergency at border
- National Weather Service confirms 80 mph Alabama tornado
- National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado hit Cullman County
- National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornadoes hit Marshall, DeKalb counties
- President Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton
- Senate committee narrowly backs Trump pick for NASA chief
- President Trump's associate arrested
- The National Weather Service surveys damage in Franklin County; at least two tornadoes touched down