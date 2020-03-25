National Weather Service: Preliminary reports show EF-1 tornado in Colbert County

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has confirmed an EF-1 tornado in western Colbert County Tuesday night, based off of preliminary reports.
The NWS say the damage path started at the Mississippi/Alabama state line and continued through approximately County Road 21, near Buzzard Roost Creek. Officials say more details will be released by Thursday.
Currently, the NWS says it is not planning on sending any survey teams out.
