National Weather Service: Preliminary reports show EF-1 tornado in Colbert County

Currently, the NWS says it is not planning on sending any survey teams out.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 9:43 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has confirmed an EF-1 tornado in western Colbert County Tuesday night, based off of preliminary reports.

The NWS say the damage path started at the Mississippi/Alabama state line and continued through approximately County Road 21, near Buzzard Roost Creek. Officials say more details will be released by Thursday.

