National Weather Service preliminary report shows EF-0 tornado damage in North Alabama

A preliminary damage survey conducted on Thursday by the National Weather Service found at least EF-0 tornado damage with estimated wind speeds at 85 mph around the Alabama/Tennessee state line, near Hunter Road and U.S. 231 in Lincoln County. Officials say additional surveys will be conducted on Friday to gather more conclusive information.

WAAY 31 was at Hunter Road, where winds ripped trees to shreds Thursday afternoon. One house was damaged when a tree fell on top of its chimney.

Utility crews were at the area working to replace a power pole, and neighbors said they were without power for a while. Right now, the power is back on.