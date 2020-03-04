National Weather Service: Deadly Tennessee tornadoes had winds up to 175 mph

Two powerful tornadoes with up to 175 mph winds touched down in Tennessee earlier this week, causing widespread destruction and killing 24 people.

The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday that an EF-4 tornado hit Putnam County, killing 18 people and destroying at least 20 homes, while an EF-3 tornado slammed Davidson and Wilson counties.

Tornado destruction in Putnam County, TN

Twenty-four people were killed and hundreds of buildings were destroyed hours before dawn on Tuesday when the tornadoes slammed across the state.

Survey teams had reported damage in East Nashville, Donelson and in Mt. Juliet, about 20 miles east of Nashville, as well as extensive damage in Cookeville, but the weather service had not finalized its assessment.

WAAY's Sophia Borelli spent Wednesday in Putnam County before a curfew went into effect to keep people off still-dangerous roads.

While it's pitch black in most areas because the power is out, light from crews working throughout the night to restore electricity can be seen.

One Putnam County resident said the support the community is receiving is extraordinary.

“It’s been overwhelming in the best way," said Jared Phillips. "Cookeville I believe prides itself in it’s community and everybody out here, all the volunteers, it’s been amazing.”