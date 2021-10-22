National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

Attorney General Steve Marshall urges Alabamians to participate in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 23, at various locations throughout the state.

This year’s event — the 21st DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back — has collection sites throughout Alabama scheduled to be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check for sites near you HERE.

If you don’t find one, call the non-emergency phone number of your local police department or sheriff’s office for assistance.

Partnership for a Drug-Free Community is hosting these three sites in Madison County:

Huntsville Public Safety Complex, 815 Wheeler Ave.

Madison City Hall, 100 Hughes Road

CVS — Meridianville, 12275 U.S. 231

The program is sponsored by the DEA to combat the abuse or misuse of potentially dangerous medicines that have expired or are no longer needed for those whom these controlled substances were prescribed.

Law enforcement officers will be present at sites throughout Alabama to receive unused prescription drugs for safe and proper disposal.