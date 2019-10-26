National Prescription Drug Take Back Day accepts vaping products

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. It's also the first year the drug enforcement administration is collecting vaping products. We wanted to know how you can dispose of your vaping materials safely when it's not drug take back day.

"So we just drove down here and dropped it off, dumped it in the trash and they are going to get rid of it for us later today. It was really easy," said Huntsville resident, Josh Key.

Josh Key works at a vape shop in Huntsville and on Saturday he decided to bring his old vape products to Drug Take Back Day.

"It's just the safe way to do it, it's friendly for the environment," said Key.

Every year the drug enforcement administration collects old medications and disposes of them safely. This is the first year they are collecting vape products.

"Someone could easily pick it up from the trash can. You want to make sure it's disposed of properly so that it's unusable," said pharmacy manager, Nicole Ringers.

While it's nice to be able to drop these off on drug take back day, pharmacists say there's a way for you to throw away vape cartridges yourself.

"Trying to clean out those cartridges and separating them out so that they are unable to be used again," said Ringers.

Key also says cleaning them isn't the only step you should take...

"If you want to dispose of them at home, make sure you put them in a zip lock bag or something so then it's separated from everything else in your trash," said Key.

The bag will prevent the liquid from spreading to other items of trash. Pharmacists say if vaping materials aren't disposed of properly, it could hurt the environment and people around you.

"There can be consequences if someone comes into contact with, whether it's an animal or a person. Just want to make sure they are disposed of so we can keep our community safe," said Ringers.

If you don't want to dispose of vaping products at home, you can take them to the Huntsville Police Department. Officers say this is also the first year they are accepting vaping products in their medication drop box.