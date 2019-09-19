Clear

National Guard pays visit to Alabama A&M University, lands helicopter on campus

Photo: Alabama A&M University on Facebook

The group flew a Black Hawk helicopter from Montgomery.

The Alabama National Guard was at Alabama A&M University on Thursday.

The group flew a Black Hawk helicopter from Montgomery and landed it on the quad. It was all part of the Bulldog Battalion's Branch Day.

Cadets had the chance to talk to members of the U.S. Army officer branch specialties. The specialties include Infantry, Special Forces and more.

