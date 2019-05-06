National Corrections Officer Week celebrated in Limestone Co.

It’s National Corrections Officer Week and we’re learning more about some of our local everyday heroes.

That includes those who work at the Limestone County Jail.

WAAY 31 spent the day with some of those corrections officers and got a taste of what it’s like working in jail.

“Only certain people can do this job, because you’re cussed at, you’re spit at, urine is thrown at you, feces is thrown at you," Jackie McNatt said.

McNatt has been working as a corrections officer at the Limestone County Jail for more than 15 years and says it definitely comes with its challenges.

“We’re not trained to deal with people with mental health issues," she said. "But because the mental health system in Alabama is nothing, instead of them going to hospitals, they’re coming to the jails, because there’s no other place for them to go.”

McNatt said, because corrections officers tend to deal with the worst of the worst, it’s hard to recruit and keep people.

“Turnover can be bad in the jail. People getting better jobs and hitting the road. And because not anyone can do a job such as this, it’s hard to find qualified applicants," she said. "Finding people you can trust, because we are a family and we do rely on one another.”

But McNatt said there are also some real perks to the job.

“It does pay well," she said. "The sheriff has made sure we’re some of the top-paid CO’s in the state.”

McNatt said the best part about her job is the team she gets to work with.

“I couldn’t tell you why I wanted to do this job, but I can tell you why I wanted to stay in this job, and it’s these people right here," she said. "They make every day a good day.”