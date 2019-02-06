National Children’s Advocacy Center searching for Madison County superheroes

The National Children’s Advocacy Center is looking for superheroes in Madison County. This award spotlights individuals going above and beyond to make a difference in our community.

Superhero nomination categories include education, military, community advocacy, and the medical field. Nominees must be 21 years or older, a resident of Madison County, or actively working or retired from their area of service. Nominations will be accepted until March 1, 2019. The nomination process can be done online at the following website: http://www.nationalcac.org/superhero-nominations/

Selected Superheroes will be recognized at the Second Annual Superhero Shindig on May 3, 2019 at the National Children’s Advocacy Center.

Prior winners include former Congressman Bud Cramer, Eula Battle with Free to Teach, John Meares with Crestwood Medical Center, and Carlos M. Fernandez (retired).

About the National Children’s Advocacy Center

The mission of the National Children's Advocacy Center (NCAC) is to Model, Promote, and Deliver Excellence in Child Abuse Response and Prevention through Service, Education, and Leadership. The NCAC is the birthplace of the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) model; and since opening its doors in 1985 has served as a model for more than 1,000 CAC’s operating in all 50 states and in 33 countries. In addition to providing local services to children and families, the NCAC is one of the leading global organizations providing training and technical assistance to child abuse response professionals. More than 138,000 child abuse professionals from all 50 states and 129 countries have been trained by the NCAC with international training and technical assistance focusing on development of national policies providing for the protection of children, implementation of the multidisciplinary response (CAC) model for child abuse, and development of national training programs.