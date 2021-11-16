Madison County agencies sign agreement to continue collaborative work in child abuse cases

On Tuesday, law enforcement agencies in Madison County renewed their commitment to keeping kids safe by continuing their work and cooperation in child abuse cases.

The multi-disciplinary team works together at the National Children’s Advocacy Center to help a child after an allegation of abuse, whether that be with therapeutic services or any other needs to keep a child out of harm's way.

Each agency plays a different role in a case, but they collectively work together. Tonita Phipps, director of Madison County's Department of Human Resources, said their agency follows certain steps to get to the bottom of a child abuse case before seeing if prosecution is needed.

“DHR and law enforcement go out and interview the child, (and) they do a forensic interview here at NCAC,” said Phipps. “Those are staffed on Fridays with a multidisciplinary team, and if there are cases that need to be referred to the district attorney's office for prosecution, then we make a decision as a team.”

In 2020, the multidisciplinary team reviewed more than 1,500 cases, provided more than 1,700 hours of therapy and performed more than 150 medical exams on children.

The executive director of NCAC, Chris Newin, said the pandemic brought some challenges for the team, prioritizing emergency cases and shifting to remote therapy. Tuesday's signing served as a renewed commitment to the children of Madison County.