National Children’s Advocacy Center cancels Huntsville child abuse event over health concerns

The National Children’s Advocacy Center announced Tuesday that health and safety concerns have led it to cancel the 36th International Symposium on Child Abuse that was set to take place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville later this month.

The announcement does not specifically mention coronavirus, but that’s the reason many other large gatherings of people are being cancelled throughout the United States.

Earlier Tuesday, the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) canceled the Global Force Symposium and Exposition that was scheduled for next week in Huntsville.

As of Tuesday, no cases of coronavirus have been found in Alabama.

Read the full release from spokesperson Amanda Jarrett below:

We regret to announce the National Children’s Advocacy Center has canceled the 36th International Symposium on Child Abuse scheduled for March 23-26, 2020 in Huntsville, Alabama. We anticipated nearly 1,600 attendees this year and had developed a fantastic lineup of presenters and exhibitors.

NCAC staff members will be contacting Symposium registrants, exhibitors, advertisers, and community partners concerning this cancellation process and next steps.

“This was a difficult decision, but we do not want to jeopardize the health or safety of our guests, community, or staff. The entire Children’s Advocacy Center model was built upon the concept of doing public good for vulnerable individuals, and it is counter to our culture to host the Symposium when it could have detrimental health impacts for our most vulnerable citizens.” said Chris Newlin, NCAC Executive Director. “After discussions with our Executive Leadership Team, members of our Board, and health professionals, we feel this is the best decision and are already looking forward to our next Symposium March 22-25, 2021.”

The NCAC Training Center has numerous other trainings scheduled for 2020. We hope individuals planning to attend Symposium will consider holding their registration for the 2021 Symposium or transfer their registration to another NCAC training to meet their training and professional development needs.

We appreciate the support and dedication of everyone involved in this conference, especially our local partners at the Huntsville-Madison County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and the Von Braun Center.