National Championship Game brings big business

Business for bars was booming Monday in Huntsville and it was all thanks to Alabama Football taking on Clemson in the College Football National Championship Game.

In the calm before the storm of the game Humphrey's Bar and Grill was hard at work to make sure the night went off without a hitch. Getting a massive delivery of beer was a big part of getting ready, "It's a huge difference. It more like a weekend night," said Manager Jackie Wake.

They had to have more people on hand to handle the rush, "We staff more than we would on a normal Monday," said Wake.

With a packed house during the game their kitchen was feverishly trying to fill orders, but they still had fun having an old as time debate here in Alabama, "War Eagle! Roll Tide," said kitchen workers back and forth.

Five Alabama Championships in the last decade has prepared Humphrey's for a night like this, "We definitely know what to expect and how to prepare," said Wake.

They also know to expect a more profitable night than normal, "We get a lot of football fans in here, but for big games there's always going to be a crowd usually no matter what," said Wake.

Humphrey's said the outcome of the game would impact how much profit they'll make Monday, because the loss meant people not staying out longer to celebrate.