Nashville tornado victim seeks help after losing everything

A Nashville man, Jimmy Tracy, who lost everything in the tornado, has a story many victims share, as he is looking for any help he can get. The community is rallying around people just like Jimmy, to take care of them during this time of devastation.

"I threw my girlfriend on the floor of a tent, she's seven and a half months pregnant, I threw our 14-week old puppy on the floor on top of her, and I covered them with my body as the tornado came over top of us," Tracy explained.

Jimmy says he's lucky to be alive after a tornado ripped through his neighborhood in Germantown.

Although he and his family are safe, they have nothing to go back to.

"It's been very dramatic, it's been a living hell," Tracy said.

Jimmy says the only thing keeping him alive, is the help from volunteers.

"This is everything to us, this is all we've got right now, without this we have nothing," he said.

One of those events was hosted by a church from Columbia that is giving food, water, supplies to the victims of the tornadoes. Volunteers doing what they can to help bring a little joy in people's lives. Through it all, Jimmy remains positive.

"Homelessness is temporary," Tracy said.

WAAY31 reached out to the Double Springs Church of Christ in Putnam County, it's a group that's helped many victims so far, they are trying to get more help for Jimmy and his family.