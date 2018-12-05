Nashville to cover non-tuition student costs at 2 schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Mayor David Briley says Nashville will offer scholarships to cover student expenses at two schools, complementing Tennessee's programs offering free community and technical college tuition.

Briley on Wednesday announced the Nashville GRAD program with Nashville State Community College and Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Nashville.

Briley's office says coverage will include textbooks, transportation, tools and supplies, and industry certification fees.

Briley's office says the program will begin in the fall funded by up to $1 million in metro's 2019-20 budget and up to $2.5 million annually afterward. It's expected to help 3,000-plus students annually once fully implemented.

The program aims to increase the number of students graduating from NSCC in three years to at least 50 percent and increase TCAT industry certifications to 66 percent by 2023.