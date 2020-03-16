Some Nashville tornado relief efforts cease due to coronavirus

Because of a growing number of coronavirus cases in Alabama and Tennessee, some local relief efforts for those impacted by the Nashville tornado are on hold for a couple of weeks.

"Giving, giving, giving as much as they can and then the very next week this happens and all of a sudden everybody is buying out the stores," Felicity Flippen, the Lead Mission Coordinator for Random Acts of Ride share, said.

Random Acts of Rideshare is a group of ride share volunteers who go out to different cities and help with relief efforts.

Flippen told me she Ubers full time mainly in Nashville, so as soon as she heard the news about the tornadoes, she starting coordinating with other volunteers on how to help out.

She said after the president declared a national emergency and Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency in Alabama, the number of volunteers in Nashville dropped.

"That first weekend after the tornado there were over 20,000 people on the ground cleaning up debris from Nashville all the way to Cookville, that's just the ones that were registered - the second weekend, most of the roads were open, at this point there was only a couple closed, there was almost nobody out," Flippen said.

Flippen said after she came back from volunteering this weekend, she had to make the difficult decision for her group to stop relief efforts in Nashville until April.

"There's a lot of work to be done but this coronavirus really just kind of just stopped the volunteering in it's tracks," Flippen said.

She said it breaks her heart not being able to help for a little while.

"People still need help, now they're faced with shut downs and they don't know what to do or where to go," she said.

But, she knows it's best to keep everybody safe. She said the group is still accepting donations and storing them until the next time they can go out there.

You can contact the group on their Facebook page, if you are still wanting to donate. They also have a way to donate on Venmo.