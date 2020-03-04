Nashville officials to give update on tornado Wednesday morning

Just over 24 hours ago, the tornado killed at least 24 people, but dozens are still unaccounted for. Power lines are hanging down and police are paroling the Germantown area to make sure drivers don't go around barricades on any of the 38 roads that are now closed. As of last check, dozens of people are still unaccounted for in Middle Tennessee and here in Nashville around 38 thousand people are still without power. Crews and volunteers are working hard to get Nashville back on its feet.

“We are Nashville strong and we will get through this," said Nashville native, Janeane Hatchett.



The roof was torn off Germantown Place Apartments and some people lost everything inside. Meanwhile, residents are having to stay with friends and family until they get back on their feet again.

"Unfortunately we don't have renters insurance and that's our fault but at the same time we don't have anything. Luckily I was able to get a wallet," said James Hughes.

Officials say more than 150 people were transported to the hospital. If you'd like to help back in Huntsville, you can donate blood through the American Red Cross.