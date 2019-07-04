Nashville officer killed when cruiser struck by teen driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Metro Nashville Police officer has died in an early morning crash after his cruiser was struck by a teen driver.

The Tennessean reports Officer John Anderson was responding to assist another officer around 3:05 a.m. when a Ford Fusion hit the driver's side of his cruiser with enough force to push it into a nearby utility pole. The cruiser then caught fire.

Police say the Fusion's driver was 17-year-old Jayona Brown. She was booked into juvenile detention on charges that include vehicular homicide. Her 18-year-old female passenger was being treated for life-threating injuries.

The 28-year-old Anderson was a 4-year veteran of the force.

Nashville Mayor David Briley said Anderson's death was a reminder of the sacrifices first responders make every day.