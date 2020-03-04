Nashville comes together to clean up after devastating tornado

As we learn more about the devastation in Nashville, the community is coming together to help.

A tornado killed at least 24 people in Tennessee.

"It's like a war zone," said resident, Charles Scott.

Through a north Nashville neighborhood, you can see there’s still a lot of serious damage to clean up. You also see a community coming together.

We caught up with Charles Scott and Jonas Oglesby at their cookout just outside the neighborhood. They set up at 10 a.m. Wednesday to provide free food to anyone who needs it.

"To see the devastation that's taken place, it's heartbreaking, but the thing you find solace in is seeing the community coming together," said Oglesby.

They’re not alone. Many people we talked with are working to clean up homes belonging to people they have never met before.

Mayor John Cooper said so many people are signing up to volunteer through "Hands On Nashville" that the website crashed multiple times. To donate, click HERE. To volunteer, click HERE.