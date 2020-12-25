Clear
Nashville International Airport affected by the AT&T outage

Huntsville International Airport said so far, they have been unaffected by the outage.

Posted: Dec 25, 2020 4:38 PM
Updated: Dec 25, 2020 4:40 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Following the explosion in downtown Nashville, Nashville International Airport said they are dealing with flight impacts.

As of 3:39 p.m., they stated that "Flight service at BNA continues to be impacted by telecommunications issues. Some flight corridors have been restored while others remain closed." 

About an hour prior to that message they said they had "temporarily halted flights out of BNA" because of the aforementioned issues. 

The impact was just one of the ripples caused by the explosion in Downtown Nashville Friday morning. 

WAAY 31 contacted Huntsville International Airport. A spokesperson said they haven't received any diverted flights from Nashville to Huntsville and they haven't had any impacts from the outage. 

Several agencies around north Alabama and Tennessee have been affected by the outage.

This story will be updated if there are additional developments.

