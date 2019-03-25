Narcotics Unit launches community Facebook page in Limestone Co.

The Narcotics Unit with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new community Facebook page.

With the new page, investigators say they’ll be able to keep folks informed of all of their drug busts, and people can use the page to give them tips as well.

WAAY 31 got reaction from those in Limestone County who’ve just learned about the new resource.

“Addiction takes down everybody who loves the addict," said Lori Masonia.

Masonia runs a support group for folks who struggle with drug addiction.

“Addiction has affected my family greatly over the years, and there are not enough resources out there to educate people," she said.

Masonia uses a Facebook page to talk with friends and families of drug addicts to try and get their loved ones help; so, when she heard the Narcotics Unit at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is creating a page to, hopefully, get more drugs off the streets, she was thrilled.

“It is a critical time for that kind of tool to be used, because I don’t think people realize that drugs do not discriminate," Masonia said.

Those with the Narcotics Unit tell WAAY 31 the Facebook page will allow them to show the community exactly what they’re doing to combat the ongoing drug problem.

“We’ll be showing everything from just a small traffic stop where we got a complaint to our trafficking cases," Jamie King said.

So far this year, the Narcotics Unit has made 52 drug arrests in Limestone County. That’s compared to only 29 at this time last year.

Investigator Jamie King says there’s been a particular increase in the using and dealing of meth in the county.

“That’s affecting every family," he said. "You’d be surprised whose children, whose spouses, whose relatives are using meth. And I hope this Facebook page is a way for those relatives and friends to connect with us, let us know what’s going on, and how we can help.”

Masonia thinks the Facebook page will be very successful.

“Any lead that they can get is never too small," she said. "You might not think that it’s important—a person might not think that what they’re reporting is important, but that one lead could save a life.”