Names released in fatal Tuscumbia triple shooting

The Tuscumbia Police Department has released the names of the three men involved in Wednesday’s triple shooting.

Deceased are Gavin Cole, who was shot in the head and later died at a Tupelo hospital, and Alontae Nalls, whose body was found in the wooded area near the Willie Green Recreational Center crime scene.

Reginald Thompson was shot and is listed in critical condition at UAB University Hospital in Birmingham. Police said he had surgery Thursday morning.

Police have not yet released details, including a motive, in the shootings. Ages have not been officially released, either, but police previously said the three’s ages ranges from late teen to early twenties.

On Thursday, the Sheffield City school system confirmed that Cole and Thompson were former students of the system.