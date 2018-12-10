Clear
Name released of man killed in standoff in Tuscumbia

Authorities do not have official autopsy results yet but said the man did not die of a gunshot wound.

The Colbert County coroner says 42-year-old Edward Howard was the man in a standoff with Tuscumbia Police when the home he barricaded himself in caught fire.

They do not have official autopsy results yet but said he did not die of a gunshot wound. Tuscumbia Police tried to negotiate with the suspect to come out of the home and attempted to remove him during the fire, but he refused.

Tuscumbia Police were serving felony warrants at the home on Riverview Drive to Howard, who was wanted on drug charges and for questioning in relation to another case. 

