Naked man on Huntsville roadway attracts attention, rescue

We're learning more about a picture that's getting a lot of attention on Facebook.

Some people in Huntsville saw a naked man laying in the middle of traffic last night while driving on Memorial Parkway. The picture has been shared more than 1,000 times.

Cedric Baker lives in Huntsville and said he was shocked to see this image pop up on his Facebook news feed.

"That's the parkway. You can't be laying in the highway butt naked. You know what I mean? He must have a death wish or something," he said.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services said paramedics came across the man while they were transporting a different patient to the hospital.

"It's bizarre to say the least," said Bruce Tehan, who lives in Huntsville.

Medics say the man was laying in the road just over the hill from Clinton Avenue, near Governors Drive. They stopped to make sure he was okay and that no one ran him over. People who drive the road said it's a miracle he wasn't hit.

"They move right along. 60-70 mph sometimes," Tehan said.

Medics eventually loaded the man into an ambulance and took him to Huntsville Hospital to be evaluated.

"He's lucky to be alive. He's lucky somebody came through and picked him up," Baker said.

Huntsville police said officers responded after the department received multiple calls about him laying in the middle of the road. He is not expected to face any charges at this time.

Medics said they've treated the man before. They say he has a history of mental illness. They convinced him to put his underwear on before they loaded him into the ambulance.