Clear

NYPD salutes K-9 just before she loses cancer battle

The New York Police Department gathered about 20 saluting officers and held an aviation flyover to honor an Emergency Services K-9 just before she died.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 10:48 AM
Posted By: AP

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Police Department gathered about 20 saluting officers and held an aviation flyover to honor an Emergency Services K-9 just before she died.

The New York Daily News reports the 5-year-old bloodhound named Angel was diagnosed with cancer in August. She was honored on Monday as she took a final walk into Staten Island's Rosebank Animal Hospital to be euthanized.

In her time with the police force, Angel helped find missing autistic children and track down crime suspects. She received an American Kennel Club award for her service.

Her human partner, Officer Manuel Orellana, says Angel also enjoyed some typical dog mischief while off-duty.

He fondly remembers her emerging from his Long Island garden with an eggplant or cucumber in her mouth.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events